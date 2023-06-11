European Sleeper confirms it will link Brussels to Prague in 2024

The Belgian-Dutch company European Sleeper has confirmed that it will connect Brussels and Prague with a night train service starting in 2024. The company has already successfully connected Berlin and Brussels, with over 10,000 tickets sold. Their goal is to bring back the charm of sleeper trains to Europe and eventually connect major cities in an efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable way. They also plan to introduce services between Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona starting in 2025.

European Sleeper currently operates eleven sleeping cars between Brussels and Berlin three times a week. The company aims to add a new rail link each year and eventually provide a daily train service.

The launch of the Brussels-Berlin night train was a success, and the company is looking for more growth capital to expand further. After raising 2.5 million euros in 2022, European Sleeper plans to open a new investment round in June 2023 to raise an additional 3 million euros from private investors.