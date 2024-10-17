New high-speed Eurocity Direct trains connecting Belgium and the Netherlands from December 2024

Starting on 15 December 2024, a new high-speed rail service, Eurocity Direct, will offer a swift and convenient daily connection between Belgium and the Netherlands. Travellers will be able to journey from Brussels to Amsterdam in approximately two hours, with stops at Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Schiphol Airport.

This service promises to simplify trips, whether for leisure, business, or transit through Schiphol.

Key Highlights of Eurocity Direct:

Fast and Frequent Service : 16 daily Eurocity Direct trains will connect Brussels to Rotterdam, Schiphol, and Amsterdam, ensuring a high-frequency schedule for travellers.

Speedy Route : With limited stops, passengers will enjoy a fast and efficient journey.

Flexible Fare Options : A variety of pricing options cater to both budget-conscious travellers and those seeking more flexible ticketing.

Family-Friendly: Children under 12 can travel for free when accompanied by an adult, with up to four children allowed per adult.

Important Note:

The Eurocity Direct trains will terminate at Amsterdam Zuid, rather than the more central Amsterdam Centraal. However, from Amsterdam Zuid, it is easy to reach the city centre via metro or bus, making it a convenient gateway for visitors.

Replacing InterCity Brussels-Amsterdam

With the launch of Eurocity Direct, the InterCity Brussels-Amsterdam service will be discontinued on 15 December 2024. The new Eurocity Direct and EuroCity trains will take over the service, enhancing the speed and frequency of travel between Belgium and the Netherlands.

This new connection is set to become the most practical and efficient way to travel between these two neighbouring countries. Whether catching a flight or planning a day trip, Eurocity Direct offers a comfortable and time-saving alternative for travellers.