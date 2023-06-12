Dutch bus company Qbuzz wants to operate seven daily trains from Amsterdam to both Paris and Berlin

Dutch transport company Qbuzz, a subsidiary of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, plans to operate seven trains per day from Amsterdam to both Paris (via Brussels) and Berlin starting in 2027.

The company, which currently operates buses in Utrecht and Groningen, aims to expand its presence in the Dutch railway market. Qbuzz will receive a €200 million investment from its Italian parent group to support this venture.

The move comes as the Dutch government considers opening up international connections to competition from 2025. The decision will be made by the end of August 2023. Qbuzz is the third company, following FlixTrain and Arriva, to express interest in offering international train services.

Qbuzz plans to purchase Frecciarossa trains, already in operation in Italy, France and Spain, using the investment from its parent company.