Marburg virus scare at Hamburg Central Station: Emergency services respond to possible infection

Hamburg Central Station faced a major health scare when emergency services in full protective gear sealed off tracks 7 and 8 and boarded an ICE train arriving from Frankfurt. A 26-year-old German medical student and his girlfriend, both of whom recently travelled from Rwanda, exhibited flu-like symptoms during the ride, prompting concerns of a Marburg virus infection.

The student had reportedly come into contact with a Marburg patient in Rwanda, where an outbreak has claimed eight lives.

The couple was transported to the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) for evaluation, and their luggage was confiscated. Authorities are tracing the contacts of the 200 passengers onboard the train to assess the risk of further infection.

The operation concluded around 17:00, but health officials are continuing to monitor the situation. The Marburg virus, related to Ebola, has a high fatality rate and spreads through contact with bodily fluids. No vaccine currently exists for the virus.

