Deutsche Bahn signs agreement to sell Arriva

Deutsche Bahn (DB) has signed an agreement to sell Arriva Group, including all of its operating businesses across 10 European markets, to I Squared Capital, an infrastructure investment manager. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

DB’s decision to sell Arriva is part of its Strong Rail Group strategy to focus on core rail transport in Germany. I Squared Capital, known for its experience in providing essential infrastructure and commitment to sustainability, plans to invest in Arriva’s growth and decarbonization efforts to support the energy transition and cleaner public transport across Europe.

Arriva aims to play a vital role in delivering innovative and sustainable public transport offerings in the region.