Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board derails near Mendon, Missouri

On 27 June, an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago (United States), derailed eight cars and two locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. The train carried 243 passengers and 12 crew members.

Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available,” Amtrak wrote in a statement.

Multiple people died and around 50 passengers got (severely) injured, ambulance helicopters rushed to the crash site:

Dax McDonald, a twitter user, was on board the derailed train and commented:

