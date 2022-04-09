Alstom to deliver 25 high-speed trains to Sweden

The new trains will effectively be Sweden’s fastest ever, capable of operating at maximum speeds of 250km/h.

First firm order of 25 state-of-the-art Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains valued at around €650 million

Running at up to 250 km/h, the trains will help position rail as an alternative to air travel

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a historic agreement with Sweden’s national rail operator SJ to supply 25 Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains, with an option of 15 additional trains. The contract for the first firm order is valued at around €650 million.

The new trains will effectively be Sweden’s fastest ever, capable of operating at maximum speeds of 250km/h. The first train is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

“Alstom is immensely proud to be delivering these new high-speed trains to SJ. This is a historic agreement that will change the way passengers travel across the country. With concerns about climate change, high-speed rail is the primary alternative to air travel. It’s comfortable, convenient, and now very fast. This is a trend we see everywhere, and Alstom is the leader in this domain with experience from several high-speed train projects around the world. We thank SJ for their continued confidence in us,” says Rob Whyte, Managing Director of Alstom Nordics.

Designed for Swedish conditions

The Zefiro Express trains are designed to operate in harsh weather conditions – even when temperatures drop as low as -40C – and their cutting-edge technology will ensure that passengers will have a safe and comfortable journey. The floors in the train carriages are flat and ramp-free, which allow easy passage on, off and along the train.

The state-of-the-art Zefiro Express trains will each have a total capacity of 363 seats, providing passengers with an exceptional travel experience – the trains have been ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and feature premium seating and lighting.

The carriage width, electrical systems, and signalling systems have been developed with an understanding that the trains will run in both Sweden and Denmark, but they will also be certified for traffic in Norway.