A consultant named to examine whether Eurostar can avoid an 11-month interruption of service to Amsterdam

Eurostar has announced that an independent consultant will examine options for maintaining its train services between Amsterdam Central Station and London in the future.

The decision comes as the station is set to undergo extensive renovations, which will result in the removal of space for passport control checks. As a temporary terminal is not yet ready, Eurostar operations from Amsterdam will be halted until at least May 2025.

Eurostar believes that limiting the service to only Rotterdam and London would be unprofitable due to limited space at the Rotterdam station, resulting in trains operating with low passenger numbers.

The independent consultant will conduct an audit and propose solutions to all stakeholders involved.