Two pilots die in private jet crash in Buenos Aires

A Bombardier Challenger 300 private jet tragically crashed near San Fernando International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 18 December, resulting in the loss of both the pilot and co-pilot. The accident occurred after the aircraft overshot the runway during an attempted landing around midday.

Reports suggest that the jet lost control while landing and made an effort to take off again, but veered off the runway and struck a residential building at high speed. The collision sparked a fire, causing significant damage to the structure. Fortunately, no residents of the building were injured.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the crash. This marks a somber reminder of the critical importance of aviation safety and the risks faced by those in the aviation industry.