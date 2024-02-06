Taylor Swift issues cease-and-desist to student tracking her jet, threatens legal action

Taylor Swift’s legal team has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student known for tracking celebrities’ private jets, including Swift’s.

The letter accuses Sweeney of stalking and harassing behaviour, posing a potential threat to Swift’s safety.

Sweeney, who compiles public information on flight movements, faces legal action if he continues tracking Swift’s jet. The letter emphasises Swift’s history with stalkers and claims that revealing her location provides a roadmap for potential harm. Sweeney received the letter after media scrutiny of Swift’s carbon footprint related to her jet travel.

Sweeney is the same person who famously drew ire from Elon Musk for tracking his jet travels online. Musk, who owns X, disbanded Sweeney’s account “@ElonJet” on the social media platform in December 2022.