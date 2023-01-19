Streaming service Netflix is looking for a San Jose, California based flight attendant; not paid too bad

Subscription video streaming service Netflix is looking for a flight attendant that is willing to work out of San Jose Airport, California, United States. He/she will be flying on board a Gulfstream G550, the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. Pretty nicely paid too as your salary might go up to $385,000 (€355,000). If you are interested, check out the following job application and apply today:

Do you have a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew? The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation. It is our goal to provide the most outstanding aviation experience available, by using the best people and the best equipment, and providing the highest level of customer service possible. The aviation team helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world.

The Role:

As a Netflix Flight Attendant you are expected to embrace our culture, which places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation. This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of Freedom and Responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation. You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers.

Responsibilities + Requirements: The SJC-based Flight Attendant will be the primary Flight Attendant on a Super Midsize Jet. They will maintain and provision the SJC Stockroom. The SJC Flight Attendant will support G550 trips as needed.

Demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation at all times while performing the duties of the position.

Responsible for ensuring that Netflix Aviation’s goals for safety, security and highest quality service are continually met.

Performs pre-flight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment

Conducts a briefing of safety and emergency procedures prior to each flight and ensures that the cabin is secure prior to taxi, takeoff and landing.

Reports to the Flight Attendant Manager. When on a scheduled trip, the FA is responsible to the PIC.

Flight Safety FAA-certified training

Flexibility to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods.

Must be able to assist with purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary.

Availability to work ground duty days, in our San Jose hangar, provisioning aircraft and stockrooms, and attending team meetings in Burbank.

Ability to thrive within a team of Flight Attendants.

Due to the nature and scope of this role, we will need to run a background check prior to starting with us.

At Netflix, we carefully consider a wide range of compensation factors to determine your personal top of market. We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right. These considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location.

The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000 – $385,000.

This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy. Netflix is a unique culture and environment. Learn more here.