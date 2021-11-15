Analysis reveals number of private jets registered in Europe has increased to 2,444

Analysis (1) from Colibri Aircraft, the private jet broker which specialises in the marketing, resale and purchase of pre-owned private aircraft, reveals there are around 2,444 pre-owned private jets registered in Western Europe. There were 2,414 in 2020 and 2,344 in 2019.

Germany has the largest fleet of registered private jets with 485, and this is followed by the UK (including the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey) with 453 (157, 241, 54 and 1 respectively), Austria (222), Malta (214) and France (169).

European countries with the largest fleet of registered private jets Number of registered private jets Germany 485 UK (including Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey) 453 (157, 241, 54 and 1 respectively) Austria 222 Malta 214 France 169 Portugal 128 Switzerland 99 Italy 74 Spain 72 Czech Republic 66 Luxembourg 65

Between 2019 and 2021, Germany saw the biggest increase in registered private jets during this period (a rise of 36), followed by Malta (30) and Guernsey (18).

The Isle of Man, the UK and France saw the biggest decline in the number of registered private jets between 2019 and 2021 – falls of 33, 22 and 10 respectively.

European countries that saw the biggest increase in the number of private jets registrations between 2019 and 2021 Increase in the number of private jet registrations Germany 36 Malta 30 Guernsey 18 Netherlands 11 Switzerland 11 Belgium 10 Hungary 9 Austria 8 Poland 7 Estonia 5

European countries that saw the biggest decrease in the number of private jets registrations between 2019 and 2021 Fall in the number of private jet registrations Isle of Man 33 UK 22 France 10 Portugal 6 Luxembourg 5 Italy 4 Sweden 3 Ireland 1 Denmark 1 Montenegro 1 Latvia 1 Lithuania 1

Oliver Stone, Managing Director, Colibri Aircraft said: “The private jet market has held up extremely well during the Coronavirus crisis. Given well-documented troubles in the commercial aviation sector with flights being cancelled for example, and with nearly 700 fewer touchpoints flying privately (2), existing owners of aircraft are keeping hold of them, and the market has seen new companies and people looking to buy their first jets.”

