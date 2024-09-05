Aviation photography exhibition in Deinze, Belgium this October 2024

Calling all aviation enthusiasts living in Belgium and beyond! Between 4 and 6 October, a passionate group of six plane spotters is thrilled to present a special aviation photography exhibition. The renowned behind-the-Aviation24.be–scenes server guy Bram Botterman will also be presenting some of his pictures.

On the upcoming event, co-organizer and exhibitor Patrick Vercauteren says: “for years, these stunning photographs have remained tucked away on hard drives, unseen by the public. Now, we’re bringing them to light, offering aviation fans the chance to experience these incredible moments up close.”

“From rare aircraft sightings to awe-inspiring shots capturing the essence of flight, the exhibition will feature a variety of photography styles, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Why Attend?

Diverse collection : A wide range of aviation photography, showcasing different perspectives and artistic styles.

: A wide range of aviation photography, showcasing different perspectives and artistic styles. Spotter showcase : Meet the talented photographers behind the lens, and discover the stories behind their work.

: Meet the talented photographers behind the lens, and discover the stories behind their work. Community event: A fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow aviation enthusiasts and share your passion for flight.

Whether you’re a seasoned spotter or just love aviation, this exhibition promises to be a captivating experience for all.

Event Details:

Date : 4 October (between 18:00 and 21:00), 5 October (14:00 and 20:00) and 6 October (10:00 – 12:00 / 14:00 – 18:00) all times local

: 4 October (between 18:00 and 21:00), 5 October (14:00 and 20:00) and 6 October (10:00 – 12:00 / 14:00 – 18:00) all times local Location : Borluutlaan 12 – 9850 Hansbeke, Deinze, Belgium

: Borluutlaan 12 – 9850 Hansbeke, Deinze, Belgium Entry : Free

: Free Featured Photographers : Freddy Peirs Patrick Vercauteren Bram Botterman Rick De Smet Wim Van Damme Willem Ossieur

:

For more information, visit beeldspraak.vlaanderen or email us at [email protected].

“Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the world of aviation through the eyes of talented photographers. Spread the word, bring your friends, and enjoy a day dedicated to the beauty of aviation!” Patrick adds.