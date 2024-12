The current chairman of Elia group (the operator of electricity transmission systems in Belgium and Germany) and former CEO of Brussels Airlines, Bernard Gustin, will become the new CEO of the group from 15 January 2025, it was announced in a press release on Thursday. This appointment, which ends a search initiated after Chris Peeters left for bpost in September 2023, confirms a form of “continuity”, according to the group specialising in the management of high-voltage networks.

