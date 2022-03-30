Navigate

Helicopter crash in North Kivu, DR Congo during UN peacekeeping mission kills eight

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

On 29 March, a helicopter that was part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission crashed in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. The aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission. A search and rescue operations recovered eight bodies, six of the crew members were from Pakistan and two from Russia and Serbia.

This week, there have been clashes between Congolese military (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group. FARDC accuses M23 of shooting down the helicopter.

The UN mission did not identify the cause of the crash and said an investigation is underway.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Several UN organisations ask for prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers and aircrew

    Statement by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Labour Organization (ILO), International Maritime Organization (IMO),…

  2. Leading airlines (incl. Brussels Airlines) commit to helping UNICEF in its historic mission of transporting COVID-19 vaccines around the world

    UNICEF is today launching the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative. Under this landmark initiative, over 10 leading…