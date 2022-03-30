Helicopter crash in North Kivu, DR Congo during UN peacekeeping mission kills eight

On 29 March, a helicopter that was part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission crashed in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo. The aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission. A search and rescue operations recovered eight bodies, six of the crew members were from Pakistan and two from Russia and Serbia.

This week, there have been clashes between Congolese military (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group. FARDC accuses M23 of shooting down the helicopter.

The UN mission did not identify the cause of the crash and said an investigation is underway.