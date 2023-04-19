D.R. Congo: a new fleet of WFP helicopters painted orange to improve the security of humanitarian workers in the East

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has introduced a new fleet of orange-painted helicopters as part of efforts to improve the safety of operations in eastern D.R. Congo where millions of people need vital humanitarian aid.

Indeed, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) press release published this Monday, April 17, this measure is part of a set of measures including the use of a distinctive colour, ongoing access negotiations and community engagement initiatives, which have been put in place to help aid workers reach the most vulnerable communities safely.

“If the helicopter you see up there is orange, you should know it’s a WFP helicopter. It transports aid workers to help support the most vulnerable people in need of emergency assistance. The orange helicopters are a symbol of peace for frontline workers so they can reach those most in need,” says Peter Musoko, WFP DRCongo Country Director.

UNHAS suspended its flights in eastern DRC last February after one of its helicopters was fired upon while en route from Walikale to Goma in North Kivu.