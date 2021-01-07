U.S. flight attendant union wants pro-Trump barred from flights after Capital insurrection

U.S. Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) International President Sara Nelson wants to ban pro-Trump supporters from taking their flight back home. “Some of the people who travelled in our planes yesterday participated in the insurrection at the Capital today,” she said in a statement.

Nelson, president of AFA, which represents nearly 50,000 Flight Attendants at 17 airlines, continues: “Air travel is safe because everyone follows a strict set of rules, based on the spirit that ‘we’re all in this together.’ The mob mentality behaviour that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again. There’s a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crew member instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe.”

And so it begins. On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC. [DM to license]#dc #trump #trumprally #protest #thisisamerica #sos pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021

“Our first priority in aviation safety and security is to keep any problems on the ground. Some of the people who traveled in our planes yesterday participated in the insurrection at the Capitol today. Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area. Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.

“We in aviation have a serious role to play in national security. Airlines, in coordination with TSA, DHS, FAA, DOT and law enforcement must take all steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew by keeping all problems on the ground.”