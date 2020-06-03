Trump Administration to suspend flights of Chinese companies to and from the USA

The Trump administration will temporarily ban flights by Chinese airlines to and from the United States, as Beijing has still not authorised American carriers to resume operations in China despite the deconfinement.

This ban will take effect on June 16, but it is not excluded that the implementation of this measure will occur before this date if President Donald Trump decides, the Department of Transport (DoT) said Wednesday. “The American airlines have asked to resume service (in China), from June 1. The failure of the Chinese government to approve their requests is a violation of the agreement” on air transport, lambasted the DoT.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines had suspended flights to and from China in February and March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but wanted to resume activity in the country this month. They have still not received the green light from the Chinese civil aviation authorities, which on the other hand authorised in March local airlines to operate one flight per week to and from a foreign country. This limitation is intended to contain the spread of the virus. Currently, four Chinese airlines operate flights between the United States and China against zero for American companies, according to the DoT.

The American decision comes at the height of renewed tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Source: AFP