Scheduled airline capacity between Canada and the U.S. declines sharply, data reveals

The transborder aviation market between Canada and the United States is witnessing significant reductions in scheduled airline capacity, with over 320,000 seats removed from flight schedules through to the end of October. This data, studied by OAG chief analyst John Grant and based on airline filings from March 3rd and March 24th, indicates that the most substantial cuts are concentrated in the peak summer months of July and August, with a 3.5% capacity reduction.

Short-notice adjustments to flight schedules pose challenges for airlines, particularly during the summer season when slot availability in alternative markets is limited. Despite these difficulties, WestJet has actively reallocated capacity away from the U.S. market. Since the beginning of March, the airline has added 114 additional flights to Europe, with Dublin and Edinburgh being the primary beneficiaries of these changes.

Conversely, Air Canada has not followed WestJet’s lead in shifting capacity to Europe. This could be due to limited slot availability at major European airports. Additionally, Air Canada relies heavily on connecting traffic across its network, often linking through U.S. hubs in coordination with its Star Alliance partners. This reliance makes it more complex to redeploy capacity effectively.

Beyond immediate capacity adjustments, a concerning trend is emerging from forward booking data. Using insights from a major Global Distribution System (GDS) supplier, bookings between Canada and the U.S. for the upcoming summer season have declined by over 70% compared to the same period last year. This sharp downturn suggests that travelers are hesitant to commit to flights, potentially due to lingering uncertainties surrounding ongoing trade disputes.

For airlines operating between the two countries, a decline in consumer confidence and subsequent shifts in travel plans present serious concerns. The U.S.-Canada market is one of the largest international aviation corridors, and such a substantial drop in demand at short notice could have significant economic repercussions.

As the market softens, airlines may respond by offering attractive airfare deals to stimulate demand. However, the months ahead remain uncertain. If consumer sentiment does not improve quickly, the “snowbird” market—comprising Canadian travelers who traditionally fly south during the winter—could also be severely affected next year.

The coming months will be crucial for airlines operating in the Canada-U.S. market, as they navigate an unpredictable landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting capacity, and evolving traveler behavior.