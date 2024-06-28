NTSB sanctions Boeing for unauthorised release of investigative information on 737 MAX 9 door plug incident

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has imposed sanctions on Boeing for violating investigative regulations by sharing non-public information about the January 5 door-plug blowout on a 737 MAX 9 with the media. This violation also included speculative comments on the causes of the incident, breaching the party agreement Boeing had signed.

Sanctions Imposed on Boeing

Restricted Access : Boeing will retain its party status but will no longer have access to NTSB-produced investigative information.

Incident Background

Unauthorised Briefing : A Boeing executive, during a media briefing on quality improvements, disclosed non-public information and provided an analysis on the 737 MAX 9 incident, both of which are prohibited under the NTSB party agreement.

NTSB’s Response

Transcript Review : After learning about the breach, the NTSB reviewed a transcript of the briefing provided by Boeing, confirming the unauthorised release and speculative commentary.

Call for Information

Public Appeal: The NTSB urges individuals with relevant information to contact the agency at [email protected] .

