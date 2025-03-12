NTSB calls for permanent ban on helicopter operations near Washington Reagan following deadly midair collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday issued an urgent recommendation for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to permanently prohibit helicopter operations near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) when specific runways are in use. The recommendation follows the deadly January 29 midair collision between a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a PSA Airlines regional jet on final approach to Runway 33, which resulted in the tragic loss of 67 passengers and crew.

The NTSB’s 10-page urgent recommendation report highlights the severe safety risks posed by helicopter operations in the area, particularly along the Route 4 helicopter corridor. The investigation found that helicopters flying at the corridor’s maximum authorized altitude of 200 feet could have as little as 75 feet of vertical separation from arriving aircraft. In some cases, the separation could be even less if the helicopter strays laterally from the Potomac River shoreline or if an incoming airplane is below its designated glidepath.

Given these concerns, the NTSB has urged the FAA to prohibit helicopter operations near DCA when Runways 15 and 33 are in use and to establish an alternative route for helicopters.

The NTSB’s preliminary report, also released on March 11, provides factual details about the collision but does not yet determine the probable cause. A final report, including analysis and official conclusions, is expected in the coming months.

American Airlines Responds to FAA Action

Following the NTSB’s announcement, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom issued a statement expressing support for the FAA’s swift response. “The entire American Airlines family continues to mourn the lives lost in the tragic accident involving Flight 5342. I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for the FAA’s quick action immediately following the accident to temporarily suspend helicopter traffic around DCA, and for their commitment now to adopt the NTSB’s urgent safety recommendations,” said Isom.

He also commended ongoing efforts by the Trump Administration, Secretary Duffy, and the FAA to improve air traffic control staffing and modernize aviation infrastructure. “We will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Congress to make our aviation system even safer,” he added.