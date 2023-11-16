NATO to replace its ageing AWACS fleet with Boeing E-7 planes

NATO plans to replace its ageing AWACS surveillance planes from the Cold War era based on the Boeing 707, with militarised Boeing 737s. The new planes will have better capabilities and cost more, with six Boeing E-7 A Wedgetail aircraft set to replace the old fleet.

These aircraft act as flying radar towers and can detect targets over 400 kilometres away. They’ll enhance NATO’s defence, with plans for the first operational plane by 2031. These assets have been crucial for NATO missions and will continue supporting allied forces in conflicts.