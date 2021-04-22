NATO Summit on 14 June in Brussels, the first one with U.S. President Joe Biden

The next NATO Summit of Allied leaders will take place on 14 June at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced. This will mark the first summit with President Biden.

To support the Secretary General’s work, NATO 2030 is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and youth to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance.

“This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America. We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China,” Stoltenberg said, adding that he was looking forward to a successful Summit in June.