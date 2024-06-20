NATO Multinational MRTT fleet grows with delivery of eighth A330 aircraft

On 19 June 2024, the Multinational Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) Fleet expanded with the delivery of its eighth Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft, arriving at Eindhoven Airport, The Netherlands.

This fleet, operated by the Multinational Multi Role Tanker Transport Unit (MMU), provides strategic transport, air-to-air refuelling, and medical evacuation for Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

The new aircraft, tail number T-061, was flown from Getafe, Spain, and will soon be equipped with refuelling pods. The fleet, expected to grow to ten aircraft by 2026, exemplifies NATO-EU cooperation, pooling resources and sharing costs among participating nations.

The MMU operates from bases in Eindhoven and Cologne, with the fleet owned by NATO and managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).