NATO launches large CBRN exercise ‘Toxic Trip 2023’ on Koksijde airbase (Belgium)

The Koksijde air base in West Flanders, Belgium, is hosting a significant NATO chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defence exercise called “Toxic Trip 2023” from September 23 to September 29.

The exercise involves approximately 600 military personnel from 18 NATO countries, including Germany, Belgium, the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and others. Sweden, a potential future NATO ally, and certain partner countries like Austria and South Korea are also participating.

The primary objective of “Toxic Trip” is to practice and harmonise passive defence and CBRN techniques and procedures within each nation and across NATO territory. The aim is to enhance coordination and response capabilities in the event of a real threat, wherever it may occur globally.

Throughout the exercise, participating countries will showcase their expertise in passive defence and CBRN defence through realistic scenarios. This includes tasks such as identifying areas affected by a CBRN attack, and evacuating and decontaminating personnel, vehicles, and aircraft. The exercise is motivated by the belief that chemical or biological threats are on the rise and necessitate preparedness and cooperation among NATO members.