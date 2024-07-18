Finland and Sweden enhance NATO Air Policing in Baltic Sea

On July 15, NATO’s Combined Air Operation Centre (CAOC) in Uedem, Germany, reported the detection of two Russian fighter aircraft flying over international waters in the Baltic Sea, from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia. The aircraft, which were not following a flight plan, were uncommunicative with civilian air traffic control and lacked transponder signals.

In response, Finnish and Swedish air operation centres promptly launched their quick reaction alert (QRA) forces to intercept the Russian aircraft. This coordinated action underscored the robust integration of Finland and Sweden into NATO’s Air Policing framework for the Baltic Sea region.

The Finnish and Swedish fighter jets executed the interception in close collaboration with NATO’s CAOC, demonstrating the high level of integration achieved within NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence Systems. Finnish and Swedish Air Forces are dedicated to protecting their airspace, now part of NATO airspace, while also monitoring adjacent areas over the Baltic Sea.

These actions reaffirm the commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of NATO airspace in the Baltic Sea region around the clock, ensuring secure airspace for all users.