“Air Defender 23”, the largest air exercise ever organised by NATO starts this Monday

The Air Defender 23 exercise will run from 12 until 23 June and will bring together some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO member and partner countries.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) begins Monday, 12 June, its most important air manoeuvre exercise, coordinated by Germany and intended to show the unity of its members in the face of potential threats, from Russia notably. The “Air Defender 23” exercise will run until June 23 and will bring together some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO member and partner countries, including Japan and Sweden, a candidate country for NATO membership.

Up to 10,000 people will take part in these exercises designed to strengthen interoperability and protection against drones and cruise missiles in the event of an attack on cities, airports or ports located on NATO territory. The exercise will include operational and tactical training, primarily in Germany, but also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.

A message to Russia

“Air Defender 23” was designed in 2018, partly in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, although it is not specifically targeting “anyone”, explained General Ingo Gerhartz, head of the German Air Force, during the presentation of the exercise. “We are a defensive alliance and that is how this exercise is planned,” he insisted. But these manoeuvres will also aim to send a message, in particular to Russia, the ambassador of the United States in Germany Amy Gutmann explained to the press.