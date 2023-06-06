A large NATO air defence exercise over Germany could disrupt air traffic in Europe for 12 days

NATO is conducting its largest air defence drill, called “Air Defender 23,” in Germany from June 12th to 23rd. While NATO aims to minimise restrictions on airspace, Germany’s air force has announced temporary closures of airspace over northern, southern, and eastern Germany, affecting civilian air traffic.

This may result in flight delays and diversions for many airlines, especially Lufthansa, Eurowings, and Condor.

The specific flight plans have not been released yet, causing uncertainty for affected travellers. Passengers should be informed in advance about possible cancellations or delays, and they may be entitled to compensation under EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation.

The areas most affected by the exercises will be the eastern training area, the southern training area, and the northern exercise area, with specific timeframes for military use. The flight routes align with those already used by the German air force (Luftwaffe).