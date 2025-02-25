NASA’s X-59 advances with successful engine tests and Mach diamond display

By
André Orban
-
0
0

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft has successfully completed a series of engine performance tests, marking a key milestone toward its first flight in 2025.

  • Maximum afterburner testing at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works showcased Mach diamonds (shock diamonds) in the engine’s fiery exhaust, confirming its ability to generate thrust for Mach 1.4 (925 mph) flight.
  • The modified F414-GE-100 engine, similar to those in the F/A-18 Super Hornet, was tested across three phases, assessing hydraulics, electrical systems, cooling, and throttle response.
  • The X-59’s unique design, including its top-mounted engine and 38-foot-long nose, aims to reduce sonic boom noise to a mild “thump,” addressing a major challenge in commercial supersonic flight over land.

Upcoming steps include electromagnetic interference evaluations, taxi tests, and final safety assessments before the X-59 takes flight. The aircraft is a key part of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to revolutionise supersonic travel by making it quieter and more practical.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.