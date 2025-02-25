NASA’s X-59 advances with successful engine tests and Mach diamond display

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft has successfully completed a series of engine performance tests, marking a key milestone toward its first flight in 2025.

Maximum afterburner testing at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works showcased Mach diamonds (shock diamonds) in the engine’s fiery exhaust, confirming its ability to generate thrust for Mach 1.4 (925 mph) flight.

The modified F414-GE-100 engine, similar to those in the F/A-18 Super Hornet, was tested across three phases, assessing hydraulics, electrical systems, cooling, and throttle response.

The X-59’s unique design, including its top-mounted engine and 38-foot-long nose, aims to reduce sonic boom noise to a mild “thump,” addressing a major challenge in commercial supersonic flight over land.

Upcoming steps include electromagnetic interference evaluations, taxi tests, and final safety assessments before the X-59 takes flight. The aircraft is a key part of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to revolutionise supersonic travel by making it quieter and more practical.