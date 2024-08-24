NASA chooses uncrewed return for Starliner amid safety concerns

By
André Orban
-
0
0

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams pose on June 13, 2024 for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
Credit: NASA

NASA has decided to bring Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft back to Earth without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, prioritising safety after discovering technical issues during its mission. The uncrewed return allows further testing and data collection while avoiding unnecessary risks.

The astronauts will remain on the International Space Station for 8 months instead of the initially scheduled 8 days, until February 2025 and return via a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Starliner’s issues include helium leaks and thruster problems, leading to extensive testing and reviews by NASA and Boeing. Despite Starliner’s capability, the decision reflects NASA’s rigorous safety standards. The spacecraft will return autonomously in early September, ahead of the Crew-9 mission, which will now include Wilmore and Williams.

