India successfully lands on the moon

‘India is on the moon’

The Chandrayaan-3 Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday, the space agency said, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

“We have achieved soft landing on the moon, India is on the moon,”

says Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.

For India the successful landing marks its emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.