ICAO Council urges Iran to complete PS752 accident investigation Final Report 

​

ICAO Council States today urged the Islamic Republic of Iran to expedite the accident investigation into the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on 8 January of this year.

Diplomats from the 36 countries expressed their support for the calls on Iran subsequent to the latest report on the topic from ICAO Council President, Salvatore Sciacchitano, and a related intervention from Canada’s Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau.

“We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions,” Sciacchitano advised the Council State diplomats.

Annex 13 encourages an accident’s final report to be issued within 12 months of the accident occurrence.

“It should also be recalled that a team composed of ICAO Secretariat experts was established immediately following the accident in order to support the investigation,” underscored President Sciacchitano, “and that the Council had earlier endorsed the ‘Safer Skies’ initiative presented by Canada following the downing of flight PS752, and aimed at enhancing safety over hazardous or conflict zones.”

Both President Sciacchitano and Minister Garneau drew reference to the grief and expectations being directly communicated to them by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

Minister Garneau also appreciated the work of the ICAO Council and Secretariat aimed at expediting the investigation, and more specifically the readout of the PS752 flight & voice recorders.

Canada also invited the Council State Representatives to join them at the first international ‘Safer Skies Forum’ on conflict zones, which it is convening this coming 8 and 9 December, and where President Sciacchitano will deliver the keynote remarks.