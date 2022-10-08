European aviation welcomes ICAO Assembly agreement on net-zero future

Destination 2050 partners voice full support for ICAO Assembly’s agreement on net-zero goal, aligning the sector’s objective with the Paris Agreement

Industry reiterates its call for policies which support the sector’s transition

Today, the five leading European aviation associations1 which are close partners through the Destination 2050 decarbonisation roadmap, came out in strong support of the outcome of the 41st Triennial International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly.

The UN body overseeing the global civil air transport sector succeeded in setting net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 as the worldwide climate goal for aviation, de facto aligning its climate ambition with the Paris Agreement as well as the global aviation industry’s own target and commitment. The Destination 2050 partners stressed the importance of global political support for a net-zero future for aviation and called on ICAO and its Member States to work on emissions reduction objectives through a global approach with coordinated policies for the entire sector.

Through Destination 2050, the European aviation industry was the first in the world to commit to the realisation of a net-zero goal for all departing flights. Announced in early 2021, the Destination 2050 alliance and commitment included a comprehensive roadmap based on a clear set of measures to reach that goal. The Destination 2050 partners remain fully committed to this roadmap and call for political support for its four pillars including aircraft and engine technologies, air traffic management and aircraft operations, Sustainable Aviation Fuels and smart economic measures.

Aviation, as a global enterprise, needs climate policies that ensure harmonised approaches for all stakeholders, and be met by commensurate actions across all regions. In this respect, the Destination 2050 partners praised the long-awaited global agreement at ICAO. They recognised its key role in providing consistency among policies, creating a level playing field, and setting the ground for the necessary regulatory certainty for investment and finance to secure a sustainable future for the air transport sector globally.

1 AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD Europe), Airports Council International Europe (ACI EUROPE), Airlines for Europe (A4E), Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), European Regions Airline Association (ERA)