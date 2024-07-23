SmartLynx Airlines Malta joins International Air Transport Association (IATA)

SmartLynx Airlines Malta, a renowned ACMI, cargo, and charter service provider, has officially joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This membership signifies a strategic advancement for SmartLynx, which has been on the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registry since 2019, underscoring its commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Edvinas Demenius, CEO of SmartLynx Airlines, emphasised the importance of this milestone: “Joining the IATA community opens new avenues for cooperation and development, allowing us to leverage our 32 years of experience to shape the future of aviation. We are dedicated to contributing to the industry’s priorities, particularly in safety and sustainability.”

IATA, representing 330 airlines from over 120 countries and handling 80% of global air traffic, sets the benchmark for airline safety management. SmartLynx Airlines Malta’s membership in IATA aligns it with a global community dedicated to enhancing aviation efficiency, safety, and reliability.