Passenger demand up 9.1% in June according to IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 9.1% increase in global passenger demand for June 2024 compared to June 2023. Key highlights include:

Total Market: Total demand (RPK) increased by 9.1%, capacity (ASK) by 8.5%, and load factor reached 85.0%.

International Market: Demand rose by 12.3%, capacity by 12.7%, and load factor was 85.0%.

Domestic Market: Demand increased by 4.3%, capacity by 2.1%, and load factor was 85.0%.

Regional Performance

Africa: Demand up 16.2%, capacity up 5.8%, and load factor at 77.1%.

Asia Pacific: Demand up 12.5%, capacity up 9.4%, and load factor at 82.9%.

Europe: Demand up 8.1%, capacity up 8.4%, and load factor at 87.7%.

Latin America: Demand up 9.1%, capacity up 7.3%, and load factor at 84.2%.

Middle East: Demand up 9.9%, capacity up 9.5%, and load factor at 79.5%.

North America: Demand up 5.4%, capacity up 7.3%, and load factor at 87.6%.

International Passenger Markets

Asia-Pacific airlines experienced a 22.6% increase in demand.

European carriers saw a 9.1% increase.

Middle Eastern airlines saw a 9.6% increase.

North American carriers saw a 6.6% increase.

Latin American airlines saw a 15.3% increase.

African airlines saw a 16.9% increase.

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic demand grew in most key markets except Japan and Australia.

Brazil posted a 7.6% year-on-year growth.

IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh emphasised the importance of efficiency in operations to minimise delays during the peak summer travel season. He also highlighted the aviation industry’s role in supporting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.