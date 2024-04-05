Passenger demand up 21.5% in February, says IATA

The air travel industry is recovering well in 2024, with passenger demand up 21.5% in February compared to the same month last year. This growth is particularly strong in international travel, which even surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Here are some key highlights from the IATA report for February :

All regions except North America showed double-digit growth in passenger traffic.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw the highest growth (53.2%) and load factor (84.9%).

Domestic demand was driven by China’s Lunar New Year travel rush.

The industry is optimistic despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, but urges governments to avoid new taxes that could hinder recovery.

It’s important to note that February 2024 having an extra day compared to 2023 slightly inflates the growth figures.