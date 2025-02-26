IATA reports increased aviation accidents in 2024, urges global safety measures

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its 2024 Annual Safety Report, highlighting a mixed year for aviation safety. While long-term trends show continuous improvement, 2024 recorded a rise in accidents and fatalities compared to 2023.

Key Findings:

Overall accident rate: 1.13 per million flights, slightly worse than 2023 (1.09) but better than the five-year average (1.25).

1.13 per million flights, slightly worse than 2023 (1.09) but better than the five-year average (1.25). Fatal accidents: Seven incidents resulted in 244 fatalities—up from one fatal accident and 72 deaths in 2023.

Seven incidents resulted in 244 fatalities—up from one fatal accident and 72 deaths in 2023. Conflict zone risks: The downing of aircraft in Kazakhstan and Sudan reinforced the urgency of stronger international safeguards.

The downing of aircraft in Kazakhstan and Sudan reinforced the urgency of stronger international safeguards. Most common accidents: Tail strikes and runway excursions were the leading causes. No controlled-flight-into-terrain (CFIT) accidents were recorded.

Tail strikes and runway excursions were the leading causes. No controlled-flight-into-terrain (CFIT) accidents were recorded. Safety disparity: Airlines registered with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) had significantly lower accident rates (0.92 per million flights) than non-IOSA carriers (1.70).

IATA Director General Willie Walsh emphasised the need for improved intelligence-sharing and global cooperation to address conflict zone threats and the rise in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference, which surged 175% in 2024.

“Every fatality is one too many,” said Walsh. “Governments must act now to strengthen aviation safety.”

Regional Insights

North America saw improved safety, with zero fatal accidents and reduced accident rates.

saw improved safety, with zero fatal accidents and reduced accident rates. Africa recorded the highest accident rate (10.59 per million flights), but the fatality risk remained zero.

recorded the highest accident rate (10.59 per million flights), but the fatality risk remained zero. Asia-Pacific experienced a rise in accidents but maintained a stable fatality risk.

experienced a rise in accidents but maintained a stable fatality risk. Europe reported a slight increase in accident rates, with tail strikes being the most common issue.

reported a slight increase in accident rates, with tail strikes being the most common issue. Middle East & North Africa continued its strong safety record with no fatal accidents.

continued its strong safety record with no fatal accidents. Latin America & the Caribbean saw accident rates more than double, with a significant increase in fatality risk.

IATA called for more timely and transparent accident investigations, as only 57% of reports from 2018-2023 were completed, despite global regulations requiring them.

Looking Forward

IATA urged governments and aviation authorities to strengthen global protocols, enhance safety data sharing, and mitigate emerging threats such as GNSS interference and conflict zone risks.

The full IATA 2024 Safety Report is available on the organisation’s website.