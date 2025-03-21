IATA pushes for digital identity adoption to strengthen aviation security

At the Sydney Leaders Week Conference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged governments and industry stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technologies, including Verifiable Credentials (VC) and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), to enhance aviation security and efficiency.

Key benefits of digital identity include stronger document integrity, secure cross-border verification, and streamlined passenger processing. IATA’s One ID initiative promotes biometric-based travel authentication, aligning with ICAO’s Digital Travel Credential for global interoperability.

Conference participants outlined priority actions, such as integrating digital IDs into security frameworks, investing in infrastructure, and increasing industry-wide collaboration. IATA aims to push for formal recommendations at the upcoming ICAO assembly.