IATA offers free training to former cabin crew transitioning into job market

A survey of 800 cabin crew who have lost their jobs in the crisis found that 78% wanted help to identify skills that can enable them to transfer into other roles.

The three-hour Cabin Crew – Leveraging Professional Skills course was developed with input from former crew members to meet this need by enabling crew to enhance, promote and recognise professional skills that can be leveraged in other jobs. Additionally, crew will learn practical tips for preparing for the job application process and will have an opportunity to learn from the experience of colleagues that have already transitioned to other roles outside the industry.

“Tens of thousands of crew members have lost their jobs in this crisis. This offering is a salute to their service to the industry. We hope to welcome them back to aviation, but for now many will need to seek opportunities to earn a livelihood in other sectors. Fortunately, they have the skills to make the transition. Applying IATA’s training expertise, we will help them to present these skills to potential employers,” said Stéphanie Siouffi, IATA’s Director of Training.

IATA is proud to offer this as part of an ongoing #WeAreAviation campaign, in solidarity with the dedicated and passionate people who make up the aviation sector around the world. Prior to the crisis, IATA trained some 100,000 aviation professionals annually from around the world in critical skills to build their careers.

Learn more & register for the Cabin Crew – Leveraging Professional Skills course

Geneva – 9 February 2021