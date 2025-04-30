IATA March 2025 air passenger traffic summary: Growth continues amid capacity outpacing demand

Global air travel demand rose by 3.3% year-on-year in March 2025, slightly up from February’s 2.7% increase, according to IATA. However, a 5.3% rise in capacity outpaced demand, causing the global load factor to fall to 80.7% (-1.6 percentage points).

International traffic climbed 4.9%, led by Asia-Pacific (+9.9%), while the Middle East (-1.0%) and North America (-0.1%) saw declines.

Domestic traffic edged up 0.9%, with strong growth in India (+11.0%) and Brazil (+8.9%), but declines in the US (-1.7%) and Australia (-1.2%).

The overall decline in load factors reflects capacity growth exceeding passenger demand globally.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh highlighted continued global growth but noted concerns over North America’s slight demand dip and the urgent need to address infrastructure and supply chain constraints to support rising travel volumes.