IATA launches global SAF registry to accelerate aviation decarbonisation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Registry, now managed by the Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO). This global system enables airlines, fuel producers, and corporate customers to track SAF purchases transparently and avoid double counting, supporting the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Registry connects airlines with SAF suppliers worldwide, facilitating in-sector emissions reductions and co-financing opportunities. Developed with industry stakeholders, it operates on IATA’s SAF Accounting and Reporting Methodology. Participation is free until April 2027, after which it will shift to a cost-recovery model.