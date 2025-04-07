IATA launches Contactless Travel Directory to boost biometric adoption in air travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced its Contactless Travel Directory, designed to help airlines expand the use of biometric, paper-free travel solutions.

The directory provides a central hub for airlines to check biometric service availability at airports, traveller eligibility by location, and the technical requirements to connect with biometric systems used by other airlines or airports.

This tool supports IATA’s One ID initiative and aims to streamline the travel experience by enabling seamless biometric-based processes like bag drop, lounge and security access, and boarding. Digital ID firms Airware, IDEMIA, and iPassport will demo the system at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, showing how travellers can use facial recognition instead of documents on a simulated UK–Spain journey.