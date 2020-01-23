IATA, in line with the World Health Organization, does not (yet) recommend any specific measures in relation with coronavirus outbreak

IATA is closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan (China) and is actively engaged with the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat, ICAO and the US Centers for Disease Control.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travellers. In case of symptoms suggestive to respiratory illness before, during or after travel, travellers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share travel history with their health care provider. WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions on China based on the information currently available on this event.

Airlines are prepared to work with public health authorities when there are outbreaks of communicable diseases with well-developed standards and best practices.

IATA will provide further updates as appropriate.

To keep updated with WHO advice for international travel and trade, refer to the WHO web site.

21 January 2020