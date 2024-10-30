IATA Global Survey: Travellers seek seamless travel through biometrics and digital solutions, with distinct regional preferences

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 2024 Global Passenger Survey reveals that travellers are increasingly prioritising convenience, speed, and technology to streamline travel.

Key findings show that passengers value proximity to departure airports, digital booking options, and flexible payment methods. A growing number of travellers prefer biometric identification and off-airport processes, aiming to minimise wait times at the airport. Younger passengers are notably enthusiastic about digital wallets and biometrics but demand data security assurances.

Regional insights highlight diverging preferences:

Africa : Limited airport options drive a preference for booking through travel agents; African travellers are also keen on digital solutions.

: Limited airport options drive a preference for booking through travel agents; African travellers are also keen on digital solutions. Asia-Pacific : Price-sensitive, this group leads in app-based bookings and digital payments but faces challenges with complex visa processes.

: Price-sensitive, this group leads in app-based bookings and digital payments but faces challenges with complex visa processes. Europe : Travellers are cautious about sharing data but prefer credit card payments and airline websites.

: Travellers are cautious about sharing data but prefer credit card payments and airline websites. Middle East : High interest in airport facilities and digital navigation tools, with strong biometric adoption and satisfaction.

: High interest in airport facilities and digital navigation tools, with strong biometric adoption and satisfaction. North America : A preference for credit card payments and loyalty points, with a focus on pre-screening options for faster security.

: A preference for credit card payments and loyalty points, with a focus on pre-screening options for faster security. Latin America and Caribbean: Emphasis on payment flexibility and willingness to adopt biometric technology despite lower current usage.

IATA’s initiatives like One ID and Modern Airline Retailing aim to support these trends, enhancing travel convenience and infrastructure efficiency through digital and biometric solutions.