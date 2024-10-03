IATA: Global passenger demand up 8.6% in August 2024, load factor hits record high

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported an 8.6% increase in global passenger demand for August 2024, compared to the same month in 2023. The industry-wide load factor reached a record high of 86.2%, as capacity grew by 6.5% year-on-year. International passenger demand rose 10.6%, while domestic markets saw a 5.6% increase, driven by strong performance in China and Japan.

Regional performance highlights included Asia-Pacific’s 19.9% growth, Europe’s 9.1% increase, and North America maintaining the highest load factor at 88.2%. IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, noted that continued demand growth could lead to infrastructure constraints if not addressed by governments.

Looking forward, ticket sales for late 2024 are promising, indicating sustained growth, particularly in domestic markets.