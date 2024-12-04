IATA: Global air travel demand grows 7.1% in October 2024 amid rising load factors

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 7.1% year-on-year growth in global air travel demand (RPKs) for October 2024, supported by a 6.1% increase in capacity (ASKs) and an improved load factor of 83.9%.

International Travel: Demand rose 9.5%, with a load factor of 83.5%. Notable regional performance: Asia-Pacific: Demand surged 17.5%, with a load factor of 82.9%. Europe: Demand grew 8.7%, achieving the highest load factor of 85.7%. Africa: Saw a 10.4% demand increase, the strongest load factor gain (+3.4 ppt) to 73.2%.

Demand rose 9.5%, with a load factor of 83.5%. Notable regional performance: Domestic Markets: Growth was 3.5%, with a load factor of 84.5%. China: Led with 9.7% demand growth and a notable load factor improvement (+5.9 ppt). U.S.: Saw a surprising 1.2% decline in demand, contrasting global trends.

Growth was 3.5%, with a load factor of 84.5%.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, emphasised the industry’s efficiency in maximising load factors, warning against policy measures like passenger taxes that could harm emissions progress without reducing flights.