IATA: Global air travel demand grows 7.1% in October 2024 amid rising load factors

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 7.1% year-on-year growth in global air travel demand (RPKs) for October 2024, supported by a 6.1% increase in capacity (ASKs) and an improved load factor of 83.9%.
- International Travel: Demand rose 9.5%, with a load factor of 83.5%. Notable regional performance:
- Asia-Pacific: Demand surged 17.5%, with a load factor of 82.9%.
- Europe: Demand grew 8.7%, achieving the highest load factor of 85.7%.
- Africa: Saw a 10.4% demand increase, the strongest load factor gain (+3.4 ppt) to 73.2%.
- Domestic Markets: Growth was 3.5%, with a load factor of 84.5%.
- China: Led with 9.7% demand growth and a notable load factor improvement (+5.9 ppt).
- U.S.: Saw a surprising 1.2% decline in demand, contrasting global trends.
IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, emphasised the industry’s efficiency in maximising load factors, warning against policy measures like passenger taxes that could harm emissions progress without reducing flights.