IATA: Global air passenger demand surges by 8.1% in November 2024

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported robust growth in global air passenger demand for November 2024, reflecting ongoing recovery and expansion in the aviation sector.

Key Highlights

Total Demand : Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) increased 8.1% year-on-year, while capacity rose 5.7% , driving the global load factor to a record 83.4% (+1.9 ppt).

: Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) increased year-on-year, while capacity rose , driving the global load factor to a record (+1.9 ppt). International Markets : Demand surged by 11.6% , with capacity up 8.6% and load factors at 83.4% (+2.3 ppt).

: Demand surged by , with capacity up and load factors at (+2.3 ppt). Domestic Markets: Moderate growth of 3.1%, with capacity up 1.5% and load factors at 83.5% (+1.2 ppt).

Regional Insights

International Markets:

Asia-Pacific : Led growth with a 19.9% demand increase and an 84.9% load factor (+2.6 ppt).

: Led growth with a demand increase and an load factor (+2.6 ppt). Europe : Demand grew by 9.4% , with the highest load factor at 85.0% (+1.8 ppt).

: Demand grew by , with the highest load factor at (+1.8 ppt). Middle East : Demand climbed 8.7% , and the load factor rose to 81.0% (+3.6 ppt).

: Demand climbed , and the load factor rose to (+3.6 ppt). North America: Demand increased modestly by 3.1%, with a stable load factor of 81.0%.

Domestic Markets:

India : Achieved the highest domestic growth at 13.3% , with a load factor of 89.5% (+3.2 ppt).

: Achieved the highest domestic growth at , with a load factor of (+3.2 ppt). China : Recorded a 10.5% increase in demand, with an 83.4% load factor (+6.0 ppt).

: Recorded a increase in demand, with an load factor (+6.0 ppt). United States: Demand declined by -2.7%, marking the sixth consecutive month of contraction due to reduced low-cost carrier activity.

Commentary from IATA

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, highlighted the disconnect between rising demand and constrained capacity, primarily due to supply chain delays in aircraft manufacturing. “Airlines are missing opportunities to modernise fleets and improve environmental performance. Resolving these supply chain issues should be a top priority for aerospace manufacturers in 2025,” he said.

Conclusion

The aviation sector continues its strong recovery, with international demand driving growth. However, capacity constraints pose challenges, signalling the need for swift resolution of supply chain bottlenecks to sustain this momentum.