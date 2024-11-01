IATA: Global air cargo demand grows 9.4% in September 2024, marking 14 consecutive months of increase

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that global air cargo demand surged by 9.4% in September 2024 compared to the same month last year, continuing a robust growth trend for the 14th consecutive month.

This growth, driven by strong international operations, reflects an increase in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) of 10.5% for international flights. Air cargo capacity also rose, with available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) up by 6.4%.

Key regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific experienced significant demand increases of 20.9% and 11.7%, respectively. The data indicates rising yields and overall positive momentum in the air cargo sector, despite mixed signals in the broader economic environment, such as a decline in manufacturing PMIs and varying inflation rates globally.