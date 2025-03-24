IATA establishes CADO to operate SAF Registry

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO) to manage its upcoming Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Registry.

CADO, based in Montreal, will operate independently of IATA, ensuring transparency and inclusivity for all SAF stakeholders, including governments. The SAF Registry will standardize and track SAF transactions, supporting global decarbonization efforts. Participation will be free until April 2027, after which it will shift to a cost-recovery model.

IATA sees this initiative as key to accelerating SAF adoption and engaging governments, fuel producers, and investors in aviation’s sustainability transition.