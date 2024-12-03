IATA: Air cargo demand surges in October 2024, marking 15 consecutive months of growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 9.8% year-on-year increase in global air cargo demand for October 2024, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs). This marks the 15th consecutive month of growth, driven by robust e-commerce activity, inventory stockpiling, and improved global manufacturing output.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), also grew by 5.9%, buoyed by increased international belly and freighter capacity.

Key Highlights

Global Growth Drivers : Demand for international air cargo rose by 10.3% , outpacing overall growth. Industrial production and global trade grew by 1.6% and 2.4% , respectively, reflecting strong economic activity. Global air cargo yields (including surcharges) rose 10.6% year-on-year and are up 49% from 2019 .

: Geopolitical Uncertainty : The incoming Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs on major trading partners could disrupt global supply chains and dampen future growth.

:

Regional Performance (October 2024)

Asia-Pacific : Demand surged 13.4% , with capacity up 9.3% . The region benefits from thriving e-commerce and intra-Asia trade.

: Latin America : Recorded the strongest growth at 18.5% , driven by regional trade expansion. Capacity increased 5.8% .

: North America : Demand rose 9.5% , supported by robust consumer demand and constrained ocean shipping. Capacity grew by 5.8% .

: Europe : Demand increased 7.6% , with capacity up 3.9% , supported by steady transcontinental trade.

: Middle East : Experienced modest growth at 4.5% , with limited capacity increases of 0.8% .

: Africa : Demand grew only 1.6% , the slowest among regions, despite a 7.7% capacity increase.

:

Trade Lane Highlights

Exceptional growth on international routes (+10.3%): Europe-Asia : +14.3% (20 consecutive months of growth). Middle East-Europe : +15.3% (15 consecutive months of growth). Within Asia : +15% (12 consecutive months of growth). Africa-Asia : +13.3% (14 consecutive months of growth).



Challenges and Outlook

Global Trade Weakness : While the global manufacturing PMI indicates growth, the PMI for new export orders remains below 50, signalling uncertainty.

: While the global manufacturing PMI indicates growth, the PMI for new export orders remains below 50, signalling uncertainty. Inflation Trends: Rising inflation rates in the US (+2.58%) and EU (+2.33%) may pressure consumer spending, while China’s low inflation (+0.29%) reflects slowing economic activity.

Despite challenges, air cargo demand continues to outperform, making 2024 a banner year for the sector. However, geopolitical and economic risks could test the industry’s resilience in 2025.